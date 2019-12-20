× 1 of 2 Expand April Stone, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. × 2 of 2 Expand April Stone, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. Prev Next

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s purpose is to promote interest in local businesses and create immense possibilities for its community.

Although chambers differ, they share the same goals of building attractive communities, ensuring the advancement of the community through a business atmosphere, promoting the community and representing the voice of the business community.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce shares similar goals, including promoting interest in local business possibilities. The Hoover chamber’s main purposes are to provide services to their community, member businesses, visitors and prospective residents.

“The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce provides networking opportunities for members to meet other businesses in the community,” Executive Director April Stone said. “The chamber constantly strives to promote members to the public, Hoover-area communities, residents, visitors, other businesses and government agencies.”

Since its establishment, the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce has grown to more than 900 members throughout Hoover and surrounding areas of Jefferson and Shelby counties. During that time, the city’s population grew from 410 original residents in 1967 to more than 90,000 today.

Stone said the chamber distributes monthly newsletters to more than 1,500 businesses and leaders in the Hoover area proving the latest news, press releases and schedules for chamber events while providing a forum for members to educate others about their products and services.

Each month, the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a monthly luncheon at the Hoover Country Club, averaging some 200 members and guests in attendance; Coffee and Contacts networking events at various member-hosted locations with typically 75-100 members and guests attending; and a Business After Hours event with 100 members and guests in attendance.

Stone came from a background in television broadcasting before coming to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I worked in television for a couple of years, and I realized I wanted to take my professional career in a different direction,” Stone said. “I researched different industries and discovered the chambers of commerce.”

Stone said her start with chambers of commerce came in 2002 when she worked with the Greater Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Stone continued serving the community by working for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce for a combined 17 years of service.

“My favorite part of chamber is the relationship-building that can take place,” Stone said. “As the chamber, we want to help support a vibrant business community.

“At the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, we have a tremendous foundation on which to build,” Stone continued. “In 2020, our focus will expand to encompass Workforce Development and focusing on tourism in addition to our networking events. Our main goal is to offer value and relevance to our members and the broader community.”

