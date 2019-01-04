Women in Business: Whitney Culpepper - Hoover Hometown Pharmacy

When Whitney Culpepper decided to pursue a business venture, she knew exactly what she wanted it to look like.

After working part-time at a local pharmacy, the Samford University graduate and longtime Hoover resident realized the value of building a personal relationship with patients and making them feel cared about. When she opened Hoover Hometown Pharmacy in July 2016, she said she wanted to do just that.

“My patients become more like my friends,” Culpepper said. “I wanted to be able to provide wellness to the Hoover community while also working to be as active as possible in local events, schools and sports teams.”

The pharmacy serves as the “Buc Hut,” selling Hoover Bucs merchandise in-store and at every home football game.

Whitney is also participating in Leadership Hoover. “I’m impressed by our city and how awesome it is,” Whitney said. “I’m getting to meet so many incredible people in our community.”

Whitney said she wanted to offer a place where patients can develop a personal relationship with their pharmacists and feel taken care of in the Hoover community. “I love to send out birthday and get well cards to patients, just to show them that we truly care and to add a personal touch. I love getting to know my patients on a deeper level than just filling their prescription. This is the most rewarding part of my job.”

Hoover Hometown Pharmacy also tailors its services to helping patients on an individualized level; the pharmacy sells locally made gifts to support area artists and offers free delivery to patients in the 35244 zip code.

► WHERE: 2801 John HawkinsParkway, Suite 101A

► CALL: 650-1960

► WEBSITE: hooverhometown.com

