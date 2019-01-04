Women in Business: Tynette Lynch - Aldridge Gardens

Tynette Lynch, CEO of Aldridge Gardens, had more than 30 years in the hospitality and tourism industry when she was asked to lead the business side of Aldridge Gardens five years ago.

“I don’t garden,” she said. “But I love walking into the gardens every morning. I can’t imagine a more beautiful place to come to work. And I love watching the business grow and become one of the most popular wedding venues in the area.”

The gardens — which are free to visit — are owned by the city of Hoover but are managed by a nonprofit board. They’re a big part of tourism in the state, she said, and they belong to the Alabama Garden Trail, which Lynch herself helped to create (You can read more about it at alabama.travel/garden-trail).

“We are a big attraction for people who come to Alabama,” Lynch said.

And Aldridge Gardens also hosts a lot of field trips and summer camps for kids who come to take part in the gardens’ educational component.

“That element has been very enjoyable for me to watch grow,” she said.

For Lynch, community support is everything, she said.

“We have a great partnership with the city of Hoover, which does an outstanding job of assisting us in all areas,” she said.

But even so, the gardens need financial support, Lynch said. “We need people who can help us thrive as part of the new Hoover. It’s an exciting time for the city these days.”

► WHERE: 3530 Lorna Road

► CALL: 682-8019

► WEBSITE: aldridgegardens.com

