Women in Business: Tracey Acey - Keller Williams Realty

Putting people first and being authentic are the two mottos that drive Realtor Tracey Acey’s business approach at Keller Williams Realty’s Hoover office.

“I focus on those two key things, and everything else in the business follows. People can tell when others are being insincere, so I’m the same person with my clients as I am with my family and friends,” Acey said.

Knowing from her own experience how overwhelming the homebuying process can be, Acey specializes in supporting first-time homebuyers, as well as first-time property investors.

“I love helping people, and after buying my first home, I immediately wanted to assist others in this very important decision. Buying a home for the first time can be really scary. It’s such a huge decision with a lot of steps to work through. It’s important to me to make that process as worry-free as possible for people.”

Acey’s background in mortgage processing offers her clients confidence around a vital step in the homebuying process. She also supports those looking to move on from their first home for various reasons, such as needing more space, wanting to be closer to family or looking for a shorter commute to work.

“With my experience supporting first-time homebuyers, I am familiar with what current trends are and what they’re looking for. I’m able to use that information when guiding people through the process of listing their home to make it most appealing to potential buyers,” Acey said.

Many factors are at play for individuals who are simultaneously buying and selling homes. Those selling their first home want to maximize the return on their initial investment in order to expand their options for purchasing their second home.

Timing is also a concern to be certain they won’t miss out on a purchasing opportunity while waiting for the previous home to be sold. However, most want to avoid having two mortgages, which can happen when buyers feel pressured to buy a home before selling the other.

There can also be a mix of emotions in putting a first home on the market. Buying a home for the first time is often considered the official step into adulthood and represents personal achievement. The first home is where people build memories of bring their babies home from the hospital after being born, spending time as newlyweds and more. Because of the strong connection people can feel to their first home, it’s not unusual for sellers to seek buyers whom they feel will care for a piece of their personal history.

“As a woman in business, I recognize all the different layers of what my clients are working through, emotionally and logistically. I serve them best by doing everything I can to help them feel at ease through the process,” she said.

Acey’s passion for people brings strong rewards for herself, as well.

“Helping someone through the process and knowing you are changing their lives for the good, helping someone else meet their goals makes it the best way to build relationships and business at the same time.”

► WHERE: 1 Chase Corporate Drive, Suite 150

► CALL: 514-7025

► WEBSITE: traceyacey.kwrealty.com