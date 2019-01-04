Women in Business: The Women of Southern Blood Services INC.

A healthy baby is every mother’s dream. But for some mothers, that dream is made difficult when their blood type doesn’t match their babies’ blood type, or more specifically when a mother with a negative blood type is pregnant with a baby with a positive blood type. This mismatch can cause the baby to have a disease called hemolytic disease of the newborn, which causes low blood levels, developmental disabilities, or even death.

However, women with a negative blood type can safeguard the lives of their babies whose blood types are incompatible by receiving a medication called Rho D immune globulin.

Southern Blood Services Inc. is a specialty plasma center that collects antibody-enriched plasma that is processed into life-saving medicine, such as Rho(D) immune globulin. The company’s primary focus is the collection of these antibodies from individuals who have developed them from pregnancy, blood transfusions or from vaccines.

Today, Southern Blood Services operates three plasma collection facilities in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Nashville.

Southern Blood cannot run without the caring individuals who are willing to donate their plasma twice a week and is currently looking for donors. To qualify you must be a mother who has a negative blood type and has had two or more pregnancies, or a blood transfusion, or told that you have an antibody. There is possible financial compensation for donors of up to $500+ per month, and the comfort of knowing that you are helping other mothers and helping to save babies’ lives.

► WHERE: 3800 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 200

► CALL: 967-8189

► WEBSITE: southernbloodservices.com

Sponsored content