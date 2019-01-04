Women in Business: Prudence Kauffman - Dear Prudence

Prudence Kauffman has always dreamed of opening a fashion, jewelry and gift shop for women. It was only once she was diagnosed with cancer, though, that she realized Dear Prudence needed to become a reality.

“My husband said we were not going to waste any more moments and were going to do everything we always put on the back burner. This shop was always at the top of our list. I got better, and we hustled to get Dear Prudence open,” Kauffman said.

Supplying Hoover with a wide range of women’s apparel and gifts, Dear Prudence opened its doors in 2012 and has grown to three locations — soon to be four in 2019 as they plan to open a store in Homewood.

They’re also gearing up to move to a larger retail space near Orange Theory in Patton Creek in early 2019.

“We offer women’s clothing, jewelry and gifts,” she said. “Whether it’s a cozy sweater, cute pair of jeans or a candle handmade in Paw Paw, Michigan, it will always be unique, reasonably priced and fun.”

Kauffman carefully selects each piece the shop carries in order to best serve her customers, encouraging them to look and feel their best.

“We try to always be positive and deliberate in our mission to make women look and feel great. We also strongly believe in community over competition, so we always try to shop local and shop other women-owned businesses,” she said.

As Kauffman celebrates all women in business, including herself, she gives one piece of advice.

“Do what you love. I waited a long time to take this leap. It really is important and way more fulfilling to be doing something that you truly love,” she said.

► WHERE: 181 Main St., Suite 105 in Patton Creek

► CALL: 407-7523

► FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM:@dearprushops