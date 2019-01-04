Women in Business: Mary Lou Kunka - Lou Lou’s

Shopping at Lou Lou’s offers more than a website; it’s an experience.

“We really feel like we get to know our customers when they come in the door,” said Mary Lou Kunka, owner of Lou Lou’s women’s clothing boutique in Patton Creek. “They are our friends. This is a place that you can just hang out.”

Kunka opened Lou Lou’s in 2013 and offers a wide selection of affordable women’s clothing, jewelry and personalized gifts, including corporate giftable items.

Kunka says customers will receive an honest opinion about what does and doesn’t work together and how to find the right fit.

“That makes them feel great about themselves: coming in and finding something that fits and looks great,” Kunka said. “Not only do we offer great product, but we really want to offer a great shopping experience as well.”

The shop continues to offer monogramming and personalization, but the added square footage made room for a laser machine to engrave metal, leather, wood and more.

In 2019, the store will be adding a boutique balloon shop. Kunka is teaming up with Jessica Zillman to create The Rainbow Balloon Company.

“We want to offer unique and trendy balloon creations,” Kunka said. “Our tagline is ‘Adding Color To Everyday Life.’”

Lou Lou’s also has a VIP Facebook buying group called Lou Lou’s Birdies. There are live sales every Monday night.

“Customers can tune in to see me and Jessica show off the latest deliveries of clothing and gifts,” Kunka said.

“We also show how the clothing fits on real women.”

► WHERE: 160 Main St., Suite 128, Hoover

► CALL: 982-5117

► WEBSITE: shopatloulous.com

Sponsored content