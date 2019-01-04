Women in Business: Kasey Davis - Kasey Davis Dentistry

Kasey Davis Dentistry is right in the heart of Bluff Park — and right in the heart of Davis’ own family life.

Her husband, B.J., grew up in Bluff Park, and he proposed at Lover’s Leap next to Tip Top Grill.

So when she was looking for a place to start her own practice and her husband suggested a place right across the street from Lover’s Leap, it wasn’t long before she knew it was meant to be.

“Right when I put my hands on the window and looked through the glass, I saw a dental practice in that space. And I thought, ‘This is it,’” she said.

Now Kasey Davis Dentistry has been going strong in Bluff Park for more than four years, helping patients treat all kinds of dental needs.

“I love this community,” she said. “It’s a place to plant our feet. I plan to retire here.”

Davis got into dentistry after she shadowed a local dentist and “absolutely fell in love” with the work. She graduated with honors from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry in 2008, then worked at a large private practice in St. Clair County before opening her own place in Bluff Park in 2014.

But even though she moved four years ago, some of her patients from St. Clair County still drive to see her in Bluff Park.

Davis does general dentistry from toddlers to senior citizens, and she provides just about every dental service available — she likes to be able to keep procedures in-house and not have to send her patients elsewhere for treatments.

“My goal is to provide every type of care,” Davis said.

That goes for everything from Six Month Smiles, an adult braces system with quick results, to procedures to correct newborn tongue-tie.

“I love being able to change people’s lives, to help them if they’re in pain or make them feel better about themselves,” Davis said.

Her primary objective is to give patients a smile they can be proud of. She wants to restore their confidence. And the atmosphere at her practice is like family, she said.

“The lifelong relationships with my patients are my favorite part of what I do.”

She loves the consistency of picking up the conversation every six months as people return over and over again. And she loves getting to see whole families — kids, their parents and their grandparents.

“It’s an ongoing relationship, and I love that,” she said.

When Davis was growing up, she was scared of the dentist, and so now she wants to make that experience as comfortable as possible for everyone else.

“This is such a gentle, safe environment,” she said. “My goal in opening my practice was to make it as enjoyable as possible. I want people to know that if they’re looking for a dental home that will really feel inviting like a home, they can find that here.”

► WHERE: 589A Shades Crest Road

► CALL: 822-7277

► WEBSITE: kaseydavisdentistry.com

