Women in Business: Gina McDonald - Gina H. McDonald & Associates

The invigorating spirit of the new year doesn’t seem to manifest itself when debt and bankruptcy are looming overhead. Unfortunately for many Hoover residents and business owners, that is their reality.

Gina McDonald of Gina H. McDonald & Associates has been working to combat the rise of these issues in the community since 2004. Her extensive knowledge in bankruptcy and debt, as well as business reorganization, has made her a lifeline for those running out of hope.

“There is no greater satisfaction than helping someone save their home or car. People don’t like to think about bankruptcy, but when they do, I want to be the one they come to for knowledge,” McDonald said. “My staff is dedicated to making people understand they are not alone and they have options.”

Making the call is often times the hardest part for clients, McDonald said. Therefore, the lawyers at McDonald & Associates work tirelessly to break down the stigma associated with filing bankruptcy.

“Bankruptcy unfortunately is one of those topics people don’t discuss with each other. People are often ashamed or scared to speak with their friends and family about their financial situation,” she said.

While some families want to stay quiet about their financial situation, others are looking to head into the new year with a fresh beginning.

“This is the worst time for a family to face a garnishment, foreclosure or repossession of a family car,” she said.

McDonald has always loved helping people, and she is honored when Hoover residents seek her assistance as they walk through an extremely vulnerable time.

“I have lived in Hoover for 22 years. When I decided to start my own law firm it was a natural choice to locate in an area close to home and that helped people who live and work near my home,” McDonald said.

The safe, concrete hope that McDonald & Associates has provided to this market is all founded on the accessibility McDonald offers to her clients, in location and personal relationship.

“My office is so accessible, only one mile off I-65 and half a mile from Highway 31,” she said, adding, “Each person that comes through my door is treated like a friend or family member.”

McDonald also takes her personal attention to detail for her clients and channels it toward other women in business.

“I want women to feel they can achieve anything in their professional and personal lives. I have worked with so many women over the years who were afraid to step out of their comfort zones,” she said. “I was one of those women.”

While it took McDonald 19 years to take the leap of faith, she says it was the best decision she’s ever made. Now, she encourages other business owners to do the same.

“You will have to work hard to start the business, and even harder to grow and maintain your business, but it will be all worth it. The rewards far outweigh the hard work,” McDonald said. “It’s never too late to make your dreams come true.”

► WHERE: 2057 Valleydale Road, Suite 202

► CALL: 982-3325

► EMAIL: gina@ginamcdonaldlaw.com

► WEBSITE: ginamcdonaldlaw.com

