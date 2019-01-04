Women in Business: Dr. Saema Mirza, Dr. Anu Rao, Dr. Joyce Koppang - Cardiovascular Associates

Cardiovascular Associates was founded in 1946 by Dr. John Burrett, the first cardiologist to practice in the state of Alabama. Now, 71 years later, CVA continues to be a pioneer in the Birmingham area and across the state for innovative heart care.

CVA’s main campus is located at 3980 Colonnade Parkway, with 11 outreach locations around Birmingham and the surrounding counties. A team of more than 30 physicians provides comprehensive cardiac care, including treatment for heart failure, irregular heartbeats, vascular care, preventative care, women’s care, diagnostics and imaging, pulmonary hypertension, managing blood thinning medications and specialty clinics for valve and vein problems, among others.

A few of CVA’s experienced and highly trained specialists include:

DR. SAEMA MIRZA, MD, FACC

Dr. Saema Mirza decided to be a cardiologist after losing her father to a massive heart attack while she was in medical school. She did her general internal medicine residency at University of Connecticut and finished her cardiology training at UAB. While she is well-rounded in the field, Dr. Mirza said she has a particular interest in treating high cholesterol.

Dr. Mirza specializes in general cardiology, women’s cardiology, high cholesterol and cardiac catheterization. She currently sees patients at CVA’s main campus and Talladega office.

DR. ANURADHA RAO, MD, FACC

Dr. Anu Rao received her medical degree from the Memorial University of Newfoundland. She completed her residency in Michigan and her cardiovascular training at Tulane, where she served as assistant to the chancellor on women’s health. Dr. Rao brings 22 years of experience to her role as the director of the Women’s Cardiology Specialty Center. That includes 17 years at CVA, where she practices at the Colonnade office and performs diagnostic procedures at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Rao has been an active leader in the American Heart Association. She has also been the investigator for numerous research studies. Her clinical focus is general and preventive cardiology for women and men, with special interest in high blood pressure, coronary artery disease and high cholesterol.

JOYCE R. KOPPANG, MD, FACC

Dr. Koppang received her undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and her MD from the University of Florida. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and did her first year of fellowship in cardiovascular diseases at Vanderbilt, completing her fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Dr. Koppang has been nominated as one of America’s Best Doctors every year since 2007. She specializes in general cardiology and diagnostics. Dr. Koppang is currently seeing patients at CVA’s main campus, the Hoover location and the Jemison location.

► WHERE: 3980 Colonnade Parkway (main campus)

► CALL: 510-5000

► WEBSITE: cvapc.com

Sponsored Content