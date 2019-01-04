Women in Business: Dr. Rosalynn Crawford-McKendall - Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry

“It’s important to care for each child on an individual basis, focusing on that child’s specific needs and not servicing them based on collective needs that fit some category,” said Dr. Rosalynn Crawford-McKendall of Indian Springs Pediatric Dentistry.

The practice specializes in providing dental care for all children, from 6 months through teen years, including those who have special needs or are medically compromised.

For children unable to be treated in an office setting, Dr. Crawford-McKendall can see patients at Children’s of Alabama. The practice also offers Saturday hours to accommodate working parents’ availability.

The quality of service has grown the practice’s client list from zero to over 1,200 in just four years of business, but it has also allowed care to go much deeper than dentistry.

Partnering with parents to create customized plans has allowed Dr. Crawford-McKendall to pursue her true passion of meaningful relationships.

“It gives me great joy to develop the kind of relationships that allow me to attend birthday parties, patients’ recitals and other activities where I can interact with them outside of the office,” she said.

Patients and parents aren’t the only ones taking note. The practice was nominated for 2018 Small Business of the Year in Shelby County, and Dr. Crawford-McKendall was personally nominated as Shelby County Health Professional of the Year in 2016 and 2018.

“It’s truly an honor to serve in this industry that was historically male-dominated and possibly to be a role model for kids and young girls.”

► WHERE: 6496 Quail Run Drive

► CALL: 739-7773

► WEBSITE: indianspringskidsdentistry.com

