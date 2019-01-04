Women in Business: DeeDee Assaad, Kim Reed, Tracy Coyne, Donna Calvin and Pat Jackson - ARC Realty

DeeDee Assaad, Kim Reed, Tracy Coyne, Donna Calvin and Pat Jackson are five members of the team expanding ARC Realty’s presence in North Shelby County.

These five successful Birmingham-area Realtors have joined forces to expand ARC Realty’s presence in North Shelby County. The company will open a new office in Pelham in 2019, where Pat Jackson will serve as broker.

“We all live and work in this area and have a strong network of clients,” Pat said. “ARC Realty will be a visible partner in helping shape the future of North Shelby County.”

The company’s business philosophies were a great fit for these five women, who had worked together for some time.

“We share a common faith as well as a commitment to customer service,” Tracy Coyne said. “ARC stands for ‘A Relationship Company’ and that’s more than a slogan. It’s a culture.”

Kim Reed believes the experience and expertise that comes from working as a team offers distinct advantages.

“We collaborate and share strategies,” Kim said. “When one of us is successful, our team is successful.”

Having the tools and technology to support a sales team is also critical, according to DeeDee Assaad.

“New methods of communicating with prospective buyers are constantly evolving,” DeeDee said. “We monitor trends in social media to promote listings.”

Ultimately, being a part of a team and a company that emphasizes relationships over transactions is what matters.

“My coworkers are like family,” Donna Calvin said. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of ARC Realty as we grow in North Shelby County.”

► WHERE: 5336 Stadium Trace Parkway, Suite 110

► CALL: 969-8910

► WEBSITE: arcrealtyco.com

