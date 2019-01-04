Women in Business: Deb Hosemann - Alabama MedScreen Inc.

Alabama MedScreen Inc. is a family-owned and operated business run by three generations of strong women.

In 2005, Deb Hosemann and her husband decided to leave their home and careers in Louisiana to move to Birmingham to join the Alabama MedScreen team. Hosemann’s mother-in-law started the company in 1993 as a registered nurse.

Hosemann has been involved with Alabama MedScreen for 12 years as the operations manager. When her husband passed away two years ago, she took over full control of the company. Her daughter also joined the team as an executive assistant. Through the family’s multiple years of leadership, Alabama MedScreen has increased its business footprint throughout the entire state of Alabama.

Alabama MedScreen offers many different services. The company performs insurance physicals for individuals who are taking out life insurance policies and works closely with many insurance carriers across the nation. It also performs DNA testing, retrieves medical records for the insurance industry and personal injury attorneys, and conducts drug screenings and breath alcohol testing for businesses and individuals. The company is also currently involved in the collection of specimens and biometrics for clinical studies and wellness events.

“We truly care about every aspect of our business, from our clients to our business partners, as only women can,” Hosemann said. “We are friendly, and I stress the importance of customer service daily in everything we do.”

The company’s motto is “Service Is Our Only Business … We Do It Right And We Do It Right Now!” Hosemann says she and the rest of the team live and breathe this motto every day.

“I value my success based on making every client satisfied with our service and treating every donor that walks through our doors with integrity and respect,” Hosemann said.

It is important to Hosemann to do quality work and provide accurate results.

“Keeping track of new clients that we acquire simply by word of mouth is the greatest compliment we can receive,” Hosemann said.

This sort of feedback shows Hosemann and her team that they are sticking to their mission and doing a great job.

Hosemann never imagined herself being a businesswoman, let alone a business owner.

“Being a woman in business is very empowering, “Hosemann said. “I am a former elementary school teacher and former director of a preschool, so I think being a leader and being in charge has always been a part of me, but Alabama MedScreen is on a totally different level.”

“I think being a woman business owner is so important to our city and state,” she added.

Hosemann said she wants people to know about the great services Alabama MedScreen has to offer.

“I want the community to know we are here,” Hosemann said. “We can assist them in not only their personal lives, but in their own businesses, corporations and school systems.”

► WHERE: 3321 Lorna Road, Suite 6

► CALL: 823-9648

► WEBSITE: alabamamedscreen.com

