Women in Business: Beth Chapman - Beth Chapman & Associates, LLC

Beth Chapman thrives on fixing things.

“I love helping people, businesses, nonprofit organizations and associations accomplish their goals,” she said.

That’s what she does through her business, Beth Chapman & Associates, LLC, a political and public relations consulting firm. She helps others in governmental relations, lobbying, grassroots organization, campaign management, crisis management and general business and nonprofit consulting. She also can assist with public relations strategies, public speaking and speech coaching and writing.

“We work with major corporations, candidates, nonprofit organizations and associations,” Chapman said. “We lobby, advocate and advise our clients on current issues of concern to them. Enhancing their image and helping them achieve their legislative, governmental or public relations goals are at the forefront of what we do. We are problem-solvers, liaisons and advocates.”

She said she loves opening doors for people and introducing them to what they can be.

“If they don’t win, I don’t win,” she said. “I love helping people win.”

Chapman’s work began with a decade of employment with a nonprofit organization, followed by 13 years in public service in state government. Eleven of those years, she was elected to public office, once as state auditor and twice as secretary of state.

“What makes my business different than others is that I am the only person in my field who can say they have been on every side of their profession — as a volunteer, executive, candidate, campaign manager, consultant, sole business owner and elected official,” she said. “We also intentionally keep our client list small so that each client can have 24/7 access to me personally if they need me.”

Chapman, a Greenville native, is an award-winning writer and an experienced public speaker. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Montevallo and her master’s from UAB.

She got her first experience in the field of politics campaigning for her cousin who was a city councilman and was paraplegic. Because there were no handicap-accessible buildings or wheelchair ramps at the time, she campaigned for him.

“My first true taste of politics was when a dog bit me on the leg while I was campaigning. I should have known then how hard it would be,” Chapman said in good humor.

She frequently gives keynote addresses, and her website offers a long list of organizations that have hosted her at the podium. Chapman’s firm is eminently qualified to meet any government or public relations needs.

As a woman in business, she says sometimes she has to “work twice as hard, be twice as smart and work twice as long.”

“The good news is I love what I do, so I don’t mind,” she said. “It is an honor and privilege to be a woman in business and to have the opportunity to serve others in a way that helps them.”

► CALL: 243-8753

► WEBSITE: bethchapman.com

