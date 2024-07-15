Winn-Dixie on Morgan Road slated to close, convert to ALDI format

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Winn-Dixie at 2910 Morgan Road in Bessemer, Alabama, is slated to close Aug. 18, 2024.

The Winn-Dixie store off Morgan Road, just outside western Hoover at Interstate 459 Exit 6, is slated to close Aug. 18 and be converted into an ALDI store in about six months, a manager at the store said.

All of the Winn-Dixie employees will be let go and have to reapply with ALDI, the manager said.

ALDI in March completed its acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.

“A significant number of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets will convert to the ALDI format over the next several years,” ALDI said in a statement. “ALDI anticipates that approximately 50 stores will begin the conversion process during the latter half of 2024, with the majority of these stores reopening as ALDI in 2025. As announced last August, ALDI intends for a meaningful amount of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets to continue to operate under their current banners. Both ALDI and Southeastern Grocers are committed to a seamless transition and continuing to deliver excellent value and customer service to their shoppers.”

ALDI in March announced it plans to add a total of 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028 through a combination of store conversions and new openings.

The Winn-Dixie at 2910 Morgan Road in the Morgan Road Square shopping center is in the Bessemer city limits, but many Hoover residents shop there with the store on their commute patterns to and from I-459 and due to the proximity.

There also are ALDI stores at Exit 10 at Stadium Trace Village in Hoover and on Academy Drive in Bessemer.