Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Co. relocates Hoover restaurant

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Co.

Whiskey Foxtrot Burger Co. has relocated its Hoover restaurant to 2801 John Hawkins Parkway, moving from its five-year home in Lake Crest Plaza.

The locally owned, family-operated restaurant previously operated at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway. Its new location is next to Tortugas and across the parkway from Academy Sports.

Brothers Ben and Zac Williams, who grew up in nearby Hueytown, founded Whiskey Foxtrot in 2021 with the goal of creating a neighborhood burger restaurant influenced by their interests in movies, pop culture and music.

The restaurant specializes in American Wagyu beef burgers and also serves all-beef hot dogs on King's Hawaiian rolls, hand-cut fries, sandwiches and craft beer.

Whiskey Foxtrot has expanded to two Birmingham-area restaurants since its founding. Its separate Homewood location remains open.

For more information, call 205-536-6172 or visit whiskeyfoxtrotbham.com.