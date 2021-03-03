Whataburger seeks approval to put restaurant in Riverchase Promenade

× Expand Photo courtesy of Whataburger Restaurants Whataburger

Whataburger Restaurants is seeking permission from the city of Hoover to put a drive-up and drive-thru restaurant in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center across the Riverchase Galleria.

The plan is to tear down the former Pier One building and put the Whataburger in its place, right next to McDonald's. First the request goes to the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, March 8 and, if approved by the planning commission, will go to the Hoover City Council for final approval.

The property at 1727 Montgomery Highway already is zoned as a community business district, but drive-thru restaurants require specific approval by the City Council unless they are in a planned unit development (PUD).

Whataburger, based in San Antonio, has been in business for 70 years and has 840 restaurants stretching across 10 states from Arizona to Florida, according to the company’s website.

There are 10 Whataburger restaurants in Alabama, including five in the Birmingham-Hoover metro area (Alabaster, Clanton, Fultondale, Pelham and Trussville). There also are three in Mobile and one each in Brewton and Chickasaw, according to the company’s website.