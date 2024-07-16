Warren Averett promotes 35 employees at Birmingham area office

Warren Averrett, an accounting and advising firm based at 2500 Acton Road #200, recently promoted 35 employees at its Birmingham office.

Here’s a look at the promotions:

  • Konnor Amis was promoted to senior manager of the forensic and valuation services group.
  • Sarah Louviere was promoted to senior manager of the consulting division.
  • Cory Stanaland was promoted to senior manager of the estate and trust division.
  • Ben Studstill was promoted to senior manager of the health care division.
  • Dow Umbach and Ethan Guynes were promoted to supervisors in the audit division.
  • Allison Thomas, Hannah Kennedy, Jessica Ward, Livie Thomas and Tyler Russel were promoted to senior associates of the audit division.
  • Laura Pearson was promoted to manager of the estate and trust division.
  • Kimberly Huerta was promoted to supervisor of the health care division.
  • Jeremy Peters was promoted to senior technology services administrator of the information technology division.
  • Charleigh Steelman was promoted to communications manager for the marketing division.
  • Heather Clark and Trista Cooper were promoted to communications supervisors in the marketing division
  • Jen Wiley was promoted to marketing supervisor of the marketing division.
  • Georgina Haladwala was promoted to payroll manager.
  • Amanda Voce was promoted to professional development supervisor.
  • Collins Mills was promoted to supervisor of the risk advisory and assurance services division.
  • Christina Baur, Dillon Groves and Heidi Dukes were promoted to managers in the tax division.
  • Chaney Benford, Chase Phillips, Jacob Paul, Landon Crowder, Mallie Miller and Rafael Millan-Lopez were promoted to senior associates in the tax division.
  • Josh Sloan was promoted to supervisor of transaction advisory services.
  • Chris Kent was promoted to consultant III of the Warren Averett technology group.
  • Amy Jackson was promoted to senior associate/client services administrator of Warren Averett Workplace.

For more information about Warret Averett, go to warrenaverett.com or call 205-979-4100.