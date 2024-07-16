Warren Averett promotes 35 employees at Birmingham area office

× Expand Adobe Stock Photo

Warren Averrett, an accounting and advising firm based at 2500 Acton Road #200, recently promoted 35 employees at its Birmingham office.

Here’s a look at the promotions:

Konnor Amis was promoted to senior manager of the forensic and valuation services group.

was promoted to senior manager of the forensic and valuation services group. Sarah Louviere was promoted to senior manager of the consulting division.

was promoted to senior manager of the consulting division. Cory Stanaland was promoted to senior manager of the estate and trust division.

was promoted to senior manager of the estate and trust division. Ben Studstill was promoted to senior manager of the health care division.

was promoted to senior manager of the health care division. Dow Umbach and Ethan Guynes were promoted to supervisors in the audit division.

and were promoted to supervisors in the audit division. Allison Thomas, Hannah Kennedy, Jessica Ward, Livie Thomas and Tyler Russel were promoted to senior associates of the audit division.

were promoted to senior associates of the audit division. Laura Pearson was promoted to manager of the estate and trust division.

was promoted to manager of the estate and trust division. Kimberly Huerta was promoted to supervisor of the health care division.

was promoted to supervisor of the health care division. Jeremy Peters was promoted to senior technology services administrator of the information technology division.

was promoted to senior technology services administrator of the information technology division. Charleigh Steelman was promoted to communications manager for the marketing division.

was promoted to communications manager for the marketing division. Heather Clark and Trista Cooper were promoted to communications supervisors in the marketing division

were promoted to communications supervisors in the marketing division Jen Wiley was promoted to marketing supervisor of the marketing division.

was promoted to marketing supervisor of the marketing division. Georgina Haladwala was promoted to payroll manager.

was promoted to payroll manager. Amanda Voce was promoted to professional development supervisor.

was promoted to professional development supervisor. Collins Mills was promoted to supervisor of the risk advisory and assurance services division.

was promoted to supervisor of the risk advisory and assurance services division. Christina Baur, Dillon Groves and Heidi Dukes were promoted to managers in the tax division.

were promoted to managers in the tax division. Chaney Benford, Chase Phillips, Jacob Paul, Landon Crowder, Mallie Miller and Rafael Millan-Lopez were promoted to senior associates in the tax division.

were promoted to senior associates in the tax division. Josh Sloan was promoted to supervisor of transaction advisory services.

was promoted to supervisor of transaction advisory services. Chris Kent was promoted to consultant III of the Warren Averett technology group.

was promoted to consultant III of the Warren Averett technology group. Amy Jackson was promoted to senior associate/client services administrator of Warren Averett Workplace.

For more information about Warret Averett, go to warrenaverett.com or call 205-979-4100.