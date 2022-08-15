War veteran, fitness enthusiast Noah Galloway to speak to Hoover chamber

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Noah Galloway, a former U.S. Army sergeant and honorary co-chair of The World Games 2022, speaks with the media at the Lakeshore Foundation on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Noah Galloway, a former U.S. Army soldier and an extreme sports enthusiast who works as a motivational speaker, is scheduled to speak at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon this Thursday, Aug. 18.

Galloway was injured during the war in Iraq and lost his left arm above the elbow and left leg above the knee, but through disciplined workouts he created a chiseled physique and went on to be named the Ultimate Men’s Health Guy by Men’s Health magazine in 2014.

He was a contestant on the “Dancing with the Stars” TV show in Season 20 and finished in third place with dance pro Sharna Burgess in 2015, and he led his team to victory in the first season of the “American Grit” TV show.

His book, “Living with No Excuses: The Remarkable Rebirth of an American Soldier,” was released in 2016.

Networking for Thursday’s luncheon is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Hoover Country Club, and the luncheon begins at noon. The cost is $25, and chamber officials ask that people make reservations by noon Wednesday, Aug. 17. Reservations can be made through the chamber’s website — hooverchamber.org — or by calling 205-988-5672.