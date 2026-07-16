Von's Ross Bridge opens neighborhood wine bar

× Expand Image courtesy of Von's Ross Bridge

Von's Ross Bridge recently opened at 3601 Market St., Suite 101, in the Ross Bridge Village Center, bringing a new neighborhood wine bar and bottle shop to Hoover.

Founded by Hoover residents Brian and Jordan Von Hagel, the business opened May 21 and describes itself as "part wine bar, part bottle shop, all good times."

Guests can enjoy a curated selection of wines by the glass or bottle, craft beers, charcuterie boards and other small bites. Customers can also purchase bottles to take home. The space includes board games, an outdoor patio and a relaxed atmosphere designed for everything from date nights and gatherings with friends to post-golf or post-spa visits.

"We believe wine should be simple, fun, and never intimidating," the owners said.

The family-friendly venue is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit vonsrossbridge.com.