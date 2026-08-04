VIP SPA Hoover offers bilingual beauty services

× Expand Photo courtesy of VIP SPA Hoover

VIP SPA Hoover recently opened at 2105 Lornaridge Lane, offering a range of bilingual beauty and wellness services for clients in both English and Spanish.

The business, which celebrated its grand opening and ribbon cutting July 10, provides hairstyling, barbering, manicures, pedicures, nail services, eyelash applications and scalp massages. The spa also offers sauna sessions and other personalized wellness treatments.

Owners said they hope VIP SPA Hoover will serve the area's growing and diverse community while showcasing the contributions of Hispanic entrepreneurs to Alabama's economy.

Founded by Raúl Trujillo in May 2026, the spa's mission is to create a welcoming environment where guests can enjoy personalized beauty and self-care services from experienced stylists, estheticians and technicians.

VIP SPA Hoover is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

For more information, call 205-946-4612 or visit vipspahoover.com.