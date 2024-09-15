Veteran chamber executive to speak at Hoover chamber luncheon this week

× Expand Photo from Jim Page's LinkedIn page Jim Page is now executive vice president for MartinFederal Consulting, a Huntsville-based government contractor.

A veteran chamber of commerce executive who now works for a Huntsville-based government contractor is scheduled to speak to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce this week.

Jim Page, executive vice president for MartinFederal Consulting, will be at the Hoover chamber luncheon at the Hoover Country Club this Thursday, Sept. 19. He’s scheduled to talk about how small businesses can best utilize the benefits of a chamber membership.

Page spent more than 20 years as a chamber of commerce executive, including 11 years as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

In March of 2023, he moved to MartinFederal Consulting, a Huntsville-based government contractor that provides cybersecurity and advanced technical solutions to federal agencies such as NASA, the Department of Justice, the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy. He is in charge of the company's government relations efforts and manages corporate, community, and organizational partnerships, as well as overseeing strategic marketing and communications and assisting with mergers, acquisitions and integrations.

Networking for the Thursday Hoover chamber luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. and will be followed immediately by the luncheon, which is scheduled to end by 1 p.m.

Attendance at the luncheon costs $25 for members and $30 for others. Reservations can be made online here. For more information, call the chamber at 205-988-5672.