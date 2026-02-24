Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato offers cooking classes all year

×
Photo from Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato Facebook page
Chef Benard Tamburello, the owner of Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato in The Preserve community in Hoover, Alabama, prepares a pizza.
The Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato in The Preserve has a full lineup of cooking classes lined up for this year.
Chef Benard Tamburello will be sharing some of his secrets for food lovers of all kinds, whether indviduals, couples, friends or families. No cooking experience is necessary, and the classes are open to people of all ages.
The classes typically last about two hours and cost $45, plus a 10% tax. They are conducted at Vecchia at 610 Preserve Parkway.
Here is the schedule:
- Feb. 28 — Pizza Napolitano
- March 14 — Pizza (3.14 National Pi Day)
- March 21 — Throw Dough Pizza
- April 4 — Italian Gnocchi
- April 9 — Mozzarella
- May 9 — Pasta Lasagna
- May 14 — Bolognese Sauce
- May 30 — Throw Dough Pizza
- June 11 — Not Your Nonna’s Meatballs
- June 20 — Pizza Napolitano
- July 11 — Throw Dough Pizza
- July 18 — Pasta Ravioli
- July 30 — Cocktails (Aperol Spritz and Prosecco)
- Aug. 15 — Pizza Napolitano
- Aug. 27 — Mozzarella
- Sept. 12 — Italian Gnocci
- Sept. 19 — Throw Dough Pizza
- Sept. 24 — Cacio E Pepe
- Oct. 17 — Pasta Fettuccini (National Pasta Day)
- Oct. 24 — Throw Dough Pizza
- Oct. 29 — Halloween Cocktail & Costume Party
- Nov. 14 — Pizza Napolitano
- Nov. 19 — Tiramisu
- Dec. 5 — Nonna’s Christmas Cookies
- Dec. 12 — Pizza Napolitano
- Dec. 17 — Limoncello (Tacky Christmas Sweater Party)