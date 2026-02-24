Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato offers cooking classes all year

× Expand Photo from Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato Facebook page Chef Benard Tamburello, the owner of Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato in The Preserve community in Hoover, Alabama, prepares a pizza.

The Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato in The Preserve has a full lineup of cooking classes lined up for this year.

Chef Benard Tamburello will be sharing some of his secrets for food lovers of all kinds, whether indviduals, couples, friends or families. No cooking experience is necessary, and the classes are open to people of all ages.

The classes typically last about two hours and cost $45, plus a 10% tax. They are conducted at Vecchia at 610 Preserve Parkway.

Here is the schedule: