Vecchia owner to give marketing tips at Small Business Alliance breakfast

× Expand Photo from Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato Facebook page Benard Tamburello and his wife, Brianna, at their restaurant, Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato in The Preserve community in Hoover, Alabama.

Benard Tamburello, the owner of Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato in The Preserve, will be the guest speaker for the Hoover Small Business Alliance breakfast at Aldridge Gardens on Wednesdauy, Aug. 20.

Tamburello will be sharing ideas about how small businesses can market their brands. The breakfast and talk is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the gardens at 3530 Lorna Road. Attorney and former state Rep. Paul DeMarco will serve as moderator.

It’s free, and no reservations are required. For more information, contact Traci Fox, founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance, at 205-919-0561.