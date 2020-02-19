Valleydale Road property sells at auction for $313,500

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Valleydale auction map The 3.3-acre parcel outlined in red along Valleydale Road in Hoover, Alabama, was sold at auction for $313,500 during an auction at the Inverness Country Club on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo courtesy of Alan Bates 200219_Valleydale_auction_property 3 The 3.3-acre wooded property on the north side of Valleydale Road, between Bob's Power Equipment and the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus, was sold at auction for $313,500 on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200219_Valleydale_auction 1 Granger, Thagard & Associates auctions 3.3 acres of land off Valleydale Road next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus during an auction at the Inverness Country Club on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200219_Valleydale_auction 2 Jack Granger of Granger, Thagard & Associates auctions 3.3 acres of land off Valleydale Road next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus during an auction at the Inverness Country Club on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200219_Valleydale_auction_property 3 This 3.3-acre parcel of land on Valleydale Road between Bob's Power Equipment and the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus sold for $313,500 at auction on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200219_Valleydale_auction_property 2 This 3.3-acre parcel of land on Valleydale Road between Bob's Power Equipment and the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus sold for $313,500 at auction on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Prev Next

A north Shelby County resident today purchased a 3.3-acre piece of property on Valleydale Road next to the Jefferson State Community College Shelby-Hoover campus at auction for $313,500.

Andy Gagliano, who lives in the Lynnwood subdivision behind the property, said he hadn’t really planned to buy the property when he came to the auction at the Inverness Country Club this afternoon. He really just came to watch and see what happened, he said.

But Gagliano, who owns Gagliano Mortgage just down the street, did register for the auction and ended up getting in a short bidding war with another potential buyer before submitting the winning bid of $285,000. A 10 percent premium was added to that to get the final purchase price of $313,500.

Gagliano said he looks at it as an investment and has no idea what he will do with the property. It is for sale, he said.

The 3.3-acre wooded parcel is sandwiched between the original part of Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover campus and Bob’s Power Equipment, on the north side of Valleydale Road. Part of the property stretches behind Bob’s Power Equipment and another commercial building.

The property is zoned for commercial use in the city of Hoover and has a drainage ditch running through the middle of it. The seller was H&S Realty. The auction was conducted by Granger, Thagard & Associates and was attended by about 15 people, other than those working for the auction company.