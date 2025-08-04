Urban Cookhouse plans to open location in Hoover

× Expand Photo from Urban Cookhouse website Food from Urban Cookhouse

Urban Cookhouse plans to open a fifth Birmingham area location at Stadium Trace Village in Hoover.

The restaurant chain was started by David and Andrea Synder in Homewood in 2010 and since has expanded with three more locations in downtown Birmingham, in Crestline and at The Summit. There also are locations in Cullman, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Nashville.

The Hoover restaurant will be in the 3,200-square-foot spot in Stadium Trace Village originally slated to have a Rodney Scott’s BBQ restaurant, next to Hero Doughnuts. It will share an outdoor patio with Hero Doughnuts. The target opening date is December, Andrea Snyder said.

Urban Cookhouse offers entrees that include grilled chicken, steak and rice, shrimp kabobs, veggie quesadillas, chipotle-braised pork, turkey and pineapple ham, as well as a wide variety of sandwiches, salads and wraps. Sides include hot cheddar pasta, roasted vegetables, rice pilafs, broccoli salad, garden salad and fresh fruit. For more menu information, visit urbancookhouse.com.