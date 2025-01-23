Upperline Health opens podiatry clinic in Greystone Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Upperline Health Dr. Tameka Lee

Upperline Health, a podiatry-focused health care group, has opened a new location along the U.S. 280 corridor in Greystone Park, offering a boutique-style experience for patients.

The practice is led by Dr. Tameka Lee, a board-certified podiatrist with more than 26 years of experience.

The new clinic aims to provide comprehensive foot and ankle care tailored to the needs of the local community. Upperline Health’s new location is at 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 118. For more information, call 205-813-8117.