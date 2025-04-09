Two women from Compassus Hoover office inducted into President's Circle

× Expand Photos courtesy of Compassus Ashley Detwiler, left, and Tiffany Kaczorowski are hospice care consultants for the Compassus office in the International Park office park in Hoover, Alabama.

Two women in the Hoover office of the Compassus home care service company, were honored for outstanding performance and inducted into the company’s President’s Circle recently.

Ashley Detwiler and Tiffany Kaczorowski, both hospice care consultants for the Compassus program serving Birmingham and the surrounding area from its International Park office, were two of 77 inductees across the nation this year who have consistently expanded access to hospice and home health care in their communities.

“Ashley and Tiffany play a vital role in ensuring patients and families have access to the care they need, when they need it,” said Erin Yeager, the area market executive of the Compassus Birmingham program, in a press release. “Their passion for building relationships and guiding families through the care journey is truly invaluable. We are grateful for their dedication to expanding access to compassionate, home-based care in our community.”

Kaczorowski said it’s a privilege to partner with local hospitals, clinics and nursing facilities to help make a difference in the lives of patients and families when they need it most. “Working in hospice care isn’t just a job – it’s a calling,” she said.

Detwiler echoed those sentiments. “Being recognized for doing work I’m passionate about is humbling, and I look forward to continuing to serve the Birmingham community with the highest level of care and compassion,” Detwiler said.

Compassus provides a continuum of integrated home-based care services, including home health, home infusion, palliative and hospice care. The company has more than 7,000 teammates and more than 280 access points nationwide.

For more information about Compassus Birmingham, please visit compassus.com or call 205-730-7980.