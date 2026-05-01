Tre Luna owners to speak to Hoover Small Business Alliance May 7

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen owners Brian and Erin Mooney

Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen owners Brian and Erin Mooney will be speaking on entrepreneurship and sharing about their business at the May 7 Hoover Small Business Alliance breakfast at Aldridge Gardens on May 7.

The breakfast will be from 8 to 9 a.m. All people involved with small businesses are invited to come for networking and breakfast. No RSVP is required. Sponsors include Baker Camp Arnold Capital Management, Hoover Steaks & Wines, Total Sales Solutions and Galactic Inc.

For more information about the breakfast or the Hoover Small Business Alliance, contact founder Traci Fox of T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda at 205-919-0561.