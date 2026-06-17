Tre Luna owners purchase historic Theodore event venue in downtown Birmingham

× Expand Photo from the Theodore by Tre Luna website The Theodore event venue at 3211 Second Ave. S. in Birmingham, Alabama

Brian and Erin Mooney, owners of Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen in Hoover and Tre Luna Catering, have purchased the historic Theodore building in downtown Birmingham and plan to continue operating it as an event venue.

Located at 3211 Second Ave. S., the building was constructed in 1929 and was converted into an event space in 2017. The Mooneys closed on the property March 31 after a lengthy process that began when the building was first listed for sale last year.

Brian Mooney said the couple had previously been approached about becoming involved with the venue when it was converted into event space nearly a decade ago. At the time, however, they had recently taken over the liquor license for the Alys Stephens Center and decided not to pursue another project.

When the Theodore came back on the market, the Mooneys submitted an offer but initially were not selected. They were contacted again in December after the first deal fell through and ultimately completed the purchase this spring.

The venue will continue hosting weddings, rehearsal dinners, corporate events and private celebrations under the name Theodore by Tre Luna.

The Mooneys secured financing for the acquisition through a Small Business Administration loan provided by River Bank & Trust.

The purchase also creates future opportunities for Tre Luna Catering, whose operations are located about three-and-a-half blocks away from the Theodore. While no immediate relocation plans have been announced, Erin Mooney said the company could eventually build a catering kitchen at the venue and consolidate catering operations there.

The venue is currently booking weddings, corporate functions, rehearsal dinners and private events for 2026 and beyond.

For more information, visit theodorebytreluna.com or call 205-910-7780.