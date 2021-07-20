Travel industry executives to give Hoover chamber outlook for 2021, 2022

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A customer takes care of business at the front desk of the Holiday Inn in Hoover, Alabama, on July 25, 2019.

Travel industry executives are scheduled to give an update on the state of the industry and predictions for the rest of 2021 and 2022 at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon this week.

The luncheon is set for noon on Thursday, July 22, at the Hoover Country Club.

Scheduled speakers include:

Jonathan DiCesare, principal of strategic accounts for American Airlines

Paul Dangel, director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel

John Oros Jr., president and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau

Jason DeLuca, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn & Home2Suites in downtown Birmingham

The chamber also plans to name and recognize the winner of the 2021 Freedom Award, given out each year to a role model who promotes the ideals of freedom and supports the government and U.S. military.

Networking for Thursday’s luncheon begins at 11:15 a.m. The cost to attend is $25, and the deadline to make reservations is 2 p.m. Wednesday. Reservations can be made through the chamber’s website or by calling 205-988-5672.