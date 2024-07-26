× Expand Photo by Charles Vaughn. Cory Stephens, the clinic director at Tradition Physical Therapy, works with a patient on knee injury rehabilitation.

Tradition Physical Therapy, located in southwest Hoover on John Hawkins Parkway, is one of the over-the-mountain area’s newest physical therapy clinics. Founded by Roger Gurley, a physical therapist who has been practicing in the Birmingham area since 2006, Tradition opened its doors this past February and has a second location in Cullman.

Tradition offers treatment of a variety of day-to-day ailments, including chronic pain, spine and back pain, soft tissue injuries, muscle inflammation, dizziness and balance issues, headaches and TMJ dysfunction. The clinic also provides services in the wake of major physical injuries, including post-surgery recovery programs, mobility training for recently replaced joints and consultations for sidelined athletes looking to return to the playing field. In the case of a workers’ compensation claim, Tradition will perform evaluations to assess a patient’s ability to return to work.

Tradition therapists employ traditional manual and exercise therapy, muscle manipulation techniques like dry needling, electrical stimulation and ultrasound devices. They’ll also provide taping and bracing to reinforce joints.

Tradition Physical Therapy’s Hoover clinic is at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 119, in the Lake Crest Center and is open on weekdays. Appointments can be made over the phone or online at traditionpt.com/hoover, but walk-ins also are accepted.