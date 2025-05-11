Trader Joe's plans to open Wednesday, May 14, in Riverchase Crossing

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Trader Joe's plans to open on Tuesday, May 14, 2025, in a 16,000-square-foot space that formerly was part of Bed Bath & Beyond in the Riverchase Crossing shopping center at 1771 Montgomery Highway in Hoover, Alabama.

The Trader Joe’s specialty grocery store is slated to open this Wednesday, May 14, in the Riverchase Crossing shopping center across U.S. 31 from the Riverchase Galleria.

Trader Joe’s is taking up 16,000 square feet of the former Bed Bath & Beyond store, which leaves 22,000 square feet of that space for another retailer. The grand opening celebration is scheduled for 9 a.m. at 1771 Montgomery Highway.

The grocery chain began in Pasadena, California, in 1967 and now has more than 600 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia, according to the company’s website. There are only two open in Alabama right now, one at The Summit in Birmingham and one in Huntsville.

The owner of the Riverchase Crossings shopping center, Bill Livingston of Warner Robins, Georgia, is investing more than $11 million to renovate the shopping center, including creating another outparcel space on the property, and hard costs should exceed $7 million, said Greg Knighton, the city of Hoover’s economic development manager.

The Hoover City Council in August of last year approved $1.7 million in tax incentives to help spur the project along. The council agreed to rebate 50% of new sales tax revenues generated from Trader Joe’s for 10 years, with a cap of $1.7 million.