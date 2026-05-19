Trace Crossings Veterinary + Pet Wellness mobile practice launches in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Trace Crossings Veterinary + Pet Wellness Dr. Melissa Miller

Trace Crossings Veterinary + Pet Wellness launched on Jan. 30 as Hoover’s first fully mobile veterinary practice, bringing comprehensive pet care directly to clients’ homes.

Founded by Dr. Melissa Miller, the practice provides a wide range of veterinary services without requiring pets to visit a traditional clinic. Services include wellness visits, sick visits, in-house lab work, dental cleanings, soft tissue surgery and advanced diagnostics such as X-rays and ultrasound.

The mobile clinic is designed to reduce stress for pets and owners by eliminating car rides, waiting rooms and rushed appointments while allowing care to take place in a familiar home environment.

Dr. Miller, a Hoover resident and graduate of Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, has more than a decade of veterinary experience and previously practiced at clinics throughout the Hoover area.

The business also includes Practice Manager and Veterinary Assistant Kelsey Stevens, who brings more than 10 years of veterinary experience, and Operations Manager David Miller, who oversees business operations and administration.

Trace Crossings Veterinary + Pet Wellness serves Hoover and surrounding communities with appointment-based in-home care.

Appointments can be scheduled through tracecrossingspets.com or by calling 205-509-1499.