TherapySouth marks 20 years of care

× Expand Image courtesy of TherapySouth 20 Years Media - 6

TherapySouth is celebrating 20 years of providing physical therapy services after growing from a single clinic in 2006 to locations across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.

Founded by Steve Foster, the therapist-owned practice has expanded while maintaining its focus on providing hands-on care close to where patients live and work.

TherapySouth offers services including orthopedic physical therapy, hand therapy, pelvic health and wellness services, along with specialties such as sports medicine, manual therapy, dry needling and post-surgical rehabilitation.

The company operates four clinics serving the Hoover area.

The Highway 150/South Shades Crest clinic, at 3421 S. Shades Crest Road, Suite 107, is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The U.S. 31/Interstate 65 clinic, at 1550 Montgomery Highway, Suite L, is also open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The Riverchase/Valleydale Road clinic, at 2279 Valleydale Road, Suite 200, is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

The Greystone clinic, at 2823 Greystone Commercial Blvd., is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

For more information, visit therapysouth.com or call 205-987-6503 (Highway 150/South Shades Crest), 205-855-5800 (U.S. 31/I-65), 205-874-9525 (Riverchase/Valleydale Road) or 205-408-1713 (Greystone).