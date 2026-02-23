The Whole Scoop celebrates 15 years in Hoover

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The Whole Scoop celebrated 15 years of serving ice cream in Hoover on Feb. 14.

The shop will hold a community celebration March 1 featuring family activities like a bounce house and facepainting, as well as a $10 prize wheel to benefit Hoover Helps.

The shop originally opened in February 2011 at 3421 South Shades Crest Road, across from the Hoover YMCA. In 2019, owner David Cohen relocated the business to its current home at 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway in The Village at Brock’s Gap.

The Whole Scoop offers hand-dipped ice cream from 44 tubs of flavors, along with shakes, malts, banana splits, sundaes and ice cream cakes. Cakes are available by the slice or as whole cakes made to order for holidays and special occasions. Kids’ cups start at $3.

Current hours are noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, with summer hours beginning in May.

For more information, visit thewholescoopicecream.com.