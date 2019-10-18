The Seafood King to lure customers to Riverchase

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Jason Jiang is the manager of the new location of The Seafood King, a Cajun-style seafood restaurant at 1843 Montgomery Highway in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center in Hoover.

There’s a new option for seafood in Hoover.

Sam Xie, the owner of The Seafood King restaurant on State Farm Parkway in Homewood, found a spot for another location: The Plaza at Riverchase.

The Homewood Cajun-style seafood restaurant was getting so many customers from Hoover who were saying they wished it were closer that the owner found a place and made it happen, said Jason Jiang, manager of the new spot.

Jiang managed the Homewood restaurant for its first 10 months, and Xie tapped him to open and manage the one in Hoover, which is convenient since Jiang lives in Riverchase.

He’s excited about the new location and believes it will do well because of it close proximity to the Riverchase Galleria, and the many visitors to the area.

Xie leased a 4,000-square-foot spot in The Plaza at Riverchase that formerly was home to Swamp Monster BBQ. It’s wedged in between the Kabob-licious Indo-Pak Grill and Shonos Japanese restaurant.

The Seafood King will serve both fried and boiled seafood. Fried options will include tilapia, whiting, catfish, shrimp, oysters and chicken tenders. Boiled entrees include shrimp (head on or head off), snow crab legs, king crab legs, lobster tails, clams, dungeness, crawfish and green or black mussels. The boiled seafood is put into a bag to be cooked with corn and potatoes.

Guests can choose their seasoning and the level of spiciness. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper or the “King’s special,” which is all of the above mixed together. About 80 percent of customers choose the King’s special, Jiang said.

Appetizers include hushpuppies, onion rings, chicken wings, raw or steamed oysters, popcorn shrimp or fried cheese sticks. Side item options are french fries, potatoes, Cajun fries, sweet potato fries, boiled eggs, steamed rice and corn on the cob. Desserts will include lemon coconut cake, molten chocolate cake and cheesecake.

Xie signed the lease for the Hoover location in July and been doing renovations and redecorating. Jiang pulled the grill that Swamp Monster BBQ used out of the kitchen and added a boiler instead. He was hoping to open the restaurant in October.

Jiang got his start in the restaurant business as a server for seven years at mostly Asian restaurants in Ohio. In 2017, he became a sushi chef and worked for two more years in that role.

Xie is a friend of Jiang’s cousin and asked Jiang to move to Alabama and open The Seafood King in Homewood, and he agreed. He spent half a year in management training before taking on the new role.

So far, he’s enjoying the management role. While he struggles some with his customer service due to language and cultural differences, he continues to work hard and tries to compensate for his shortcomings by hiring people with good social and customer service skills, he said.

The restaurant is designed to be a sit-down, family-friendly eatery that seats 100 to 120 people. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Jiang said he expects dinnertime will be the busiest.