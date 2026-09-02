The Park Nutrition opens in Bluff Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Park Nutrition

The Park Nutrition, a new tea and shake shop, recently opened at 585 Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park.

The business serves protein-packed shakes and energy teas, with options designed for customers seeking meal replacements, post-workout drinks or a quick stop for refreshments.

The Park Nutrition also aims to serve as a community gathering spot for the Bluff Park and greater Hoover area.

The shop is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 205-540-4699 or visit theparknutrition.com.