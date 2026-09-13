The Painted Purple Turtle opens DIY craft studio in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Purple Painted Turtle

The Painted Purple Turtle, a new DIY arts-and-crafts studio, has opened at 3704 Lorna Road in the River Oaks Village shopping center in Hoover.

The studio held its grand opening Aug. 29, offering complimentary snacks and refreshments, make-and-take projects while supplies lasted and an introduction to its studio offerings.

The Painted Purple Turtle is designed as a community gathering space where customers can work on creative projects individually or with friends, family and coworkers. No previous crafting experience is required, with guidance available to help participants complete their projects.

The studio offers Open Studio and Pick Your Project sessions, along with scheduled workshops, private parties and special events. Projects incorporate a variety of materials and techniques, including wood, resin, paint and sea glass.

The business's concept focuses on providing a relaxed environment for customers to work on hands-on projects while spending time with others. Classes and projects are available for a range of ages and experience levels.

The Painted Purple Turtle also accepts bookings for private gatherings and celebrations.

For more information, call 256-870-9115 or visit thepaintedpurpleturtle.com.