The Marketplace at Lee Branch kicks off 8th season

The Marketplace at Lee Branch is back for its eighth season.

Owner Mike Betz said the market will begin the first weekend in May and run until the end of August.

Betz said the marketplace is continuing to rebuild following the pandemic and said it will be more normal this season.

“This is still a year of rebuilding, and we are trying to attract new merchants,” Betz said.

The market will go back to more of a central location in the Lee Branch shopping center at Doug Baker Boulevard. The center square grassy area can accommodate 40 to 50 vendor tents, and Betz said people like that spot, which he considers “Southern walkable.”

The Marketplace at Lee Branch

WHERE: Lee Branch shopping center at Doug Baker Boulevard

WEB: facebook.com/themarketplaceatleebranch and themarketplaceatleebranch.com

Betz said the regular farmers will be back this season and added that he’s curious if shopping locally will be more important this year as the prices of gas and food continue to increase.

“It makes buying locally a lot more attractive; supporting local farms is becoming a lot more important,” he said.

In addition to local products, the marketplace will offer kids’ activities and music, special events and tastings, things they normally do that make the open-air market fun, Betz said.

Betz and his wife, Renee, are both dealing with health issues but will be at the market as much as they can. The couple will continue to operate the market but may do so through other people.

“We enjoy doing it. It’s time to get the younger people to take over,” he said. “This is a year of rebuilding and a year of healing.”

