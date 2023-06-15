Taco Mama founders to share business growth tips at Aldridge Gardens

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance Will and Leigh Haver are the founders of the Taco Mama restaurant chain.

The founders of the Taco Mama restaurant chain, Will and Leigh Haver, will share about how to grow a small business from one location to many at the Hoover Small Business Alliance networking breakfast next week.

The Havers will speak at the event at Aldridge Gardens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21. Breakfast will be provided by Biscuit Belly.

To RSVP or ask questions, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance founder and director Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or email hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.