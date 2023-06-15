Taco Mama founders to share business growth tips at Aldridge Gardens

The founders of the Taco Mama restaurant chain, Will and Leigh Haver, will share about how to grow a small business from one location to many at the Hoover Small Business Alliance networking breakfast next week.

The Havers will speak at the event at Aldridge Gardens at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21. Breakfast will be provided by Biscuit Belly.

To RSVP or ask questions, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance founder and director Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or email hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.