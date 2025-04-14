T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda to celebrate 16th year in Hoover

× Expand Photo from T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda Facebook page The staff at T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda

T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda on Thursday is celebrating its 16th anniversary in Hoover and 25th overall year in business.

The hair salon at 2080 Valleydale Road, Suite 7, is offering sweet treats and a 25% discount on Aveda products that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

T. Fox SalonSpa, owned and operated by Traci Fox, in 2016 and in 2023 was named Shelby County’s Small Business of the Year for businesses with 6-10 employees, and in 2022 the salon was named one of 10 finalists for Alabama Small Business of the Year for businesses with 10 or fewer employees by the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama and Business Council of Alabama.

In 2020, T. Fox SalonSpa was named in the top 200 salons in the nation by Salon Today. With assistance from her staff, Fox founded the Hoover Small Business Alliance in September 2021.