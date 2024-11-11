SYNLawn of Alabama opens new showroom in Riverchase area

× Expand Photo courtesy of SYNLawn of Alabama SYNLawn of Alabama has opened a new showroom at 2018 Old Montgomery Highway in Pelham, Alabama, just outside the Hoover city limits.

SYNLawn of Alabama, a company that has been making sustainable synthetic turf for more than 40 years, is inviting the community to celebrate the grand opening this week of its new showroom in the Riverchase area.

The new showroom is at 2018 Old Montgomery Highway in Pelham, just outside the Hoover city limits.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled with Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m., and another ribbon cutting will follow with Pelham Mayor Gary Waters on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. Guests can enjoy a complimentary lunch Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., along with family-friendly activities on Saturday, Nov. 16.

SYNLawn offers a yearround, maintenance-free solution for homes, businesses, playgrounds and sports fields. The company’s signature products eliminate the need for watering, mowing and fertilizing and are designed to provide a realistic look tailored for a range of custom applications.

Attendees at the grand opening can explore SYNLawn’s latest offerings, take advantage of exclusive discounts and shop a parking lot sale with artificial turf priced as low as 50 cents per square foot. There will be SYNLawn swag and prize drawings as well.

For more information, visit synlawnalabama.com or call 205-532-3489.