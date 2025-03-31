Swimming Pool Services at Lee Branch celebrates 20th anniversary

× Expand Photo from Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page Glen Jacobson, the owner of Swimming Pool Services in Hoover, Alabama, at right, celebrates 20 years in business on March 21, 2025, as Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato listens.

Swimming Pool Services recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Glen Jacobson started the business about a year before he retired from the North Shelby Fire Department.

Swimming Pool Services, located at 400 Doug Baker Blvd. in the Village at Lee Branch shopping center, specializes in pool construction and maintenance and hot tub sales and maintenance.

A celebration to recognize 20 years in business was held March 21 with the Hoover and Shelby County chambers of commerce.