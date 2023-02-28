Sweet elegance: Award-winning bakery expands to Ross Bridge

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Kristal Bryant, owner of K & J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, decorates a baby shower cake at the bakery in Ross Bridge. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Cakes sit in the cooler at K & J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery in Ross Bridge. Prev Next

Ross Bridge residents didn’t have to go long without having a bakery in their commercial district.

Just four months after Dreamcakes closed both of its locations in Homewood and Ross Bridge, Kristal Bryant stepped in and opened a second location of K & J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery in the former Dreamcakes spot in the Ross Bridge Town Center.

K & J’s, which has gained national attention for its designer cakes and “Kollosal” milkshakes and last year received a bronze award for Alabama Retailer of the Year for businesses with sales under $1 million, had just relocated from Alabaster to the Uptown District in Birmingham in April.

Bryant, the founder of the bakery, had no plans to open a second location, especially so soon, but her commercial real estate agent, Abra Barnes, spotted the former Dreamcakes location and said she knew it would be perfect. Bryant agreed.

Two to three years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, K & J’s started bringing its food truck to Ross Bridge and was making appearances every Wednesday night, Bryant said.

“We had a ton of customers we were already familiar with, and we always sold out,” she said.

Plus, a lot of her former customers from Alabaster and Shelby County were missing not having her close by, and a Hoover location is much closer than Birmingham, Barnes said.

The fact that the Dreamcakes spot already was designed as a bakery was just icing on the cake, so to speak.

Bryant redecorated the bakery with pink walls, put her own special touches in place and had the doors back open by late December. And business has been bustling ever since.

“I’m so surprised how busy Ross Bridge is,” Bryant said. “The support we’ve received from the community is just overwhelming, and everybody is just so nice and so welcoming. It’s been amazing.”

Bryant split her staff of 14 people (16 including herself and her husband, who helps when he’s not at his primary railroad job) between Uptown and Ross Bridge. She and one of the bakers rotate back and forth between the two sites as needed.

The Uptown location has a dining area and has walk-in traffic, but it’s more of a “production kitchen” that handles a lot of large and corporate orders, Bryant said. The Uptown site also handles a lot of DoorDash orders because of the volume of people working in downtown Birmingham, she said.

The Ross Bridge location has more seating and, at least at the outset, has seen a lot more walk-in business. It has seating for at least 50 people inside and another 25 outside, Bryant said. Also, part of the dining area can easily be sectioned off for birthday parties, team parties or other group events, she said.

“I’m super-excited about the birthday parties,” she said. She already has partnered with Front Porch, a Ross Bridge restaurant, to provide pizza for birthday parties as well, she said. It’s designed to make it easy for parents to plan a party, she said.

“The parents just have to show up with the kids, and that’s it,” Bryant said.

Ross Bridge resident Alex Tate said she and her family were so excited to see K & J’s open. She and her 5-year-old daughter, Allison, formerly visited Dreamcakes every Friday afternoon as a reward if her daughter was good at school that week and love that they can restart that tradition with K & J’s, she said.

The Tates had visited K & J’s in Uptown three times already and fallen in love with the strawberry cupcakes with strawberry brownies on top, she said. “It’s too good to be true.”

One of Allison’s friends also had a birthday cake from K & J’s, and Tate said she plans to order Allison’s sixth birthday cake from K & J’s. She also knows her husband will want to get one of the bakery’s “Kollosal” milkshakes, she said.

Fame and fortune

Bryant, who has been in the food business for about 20 years, has achieved a good bit of notoriety for her designer cakes and milkshakes. After being featured in an article on AL.com in 2017, the story of her business and creative talent got picked up by Southern Living magazine. She went on to be featured on the Travel Channel and Food Channel and has been on ABC’s “Good Morning America” show twice.

Her business skyrocketed after the first round of publicity, forcing her to hire more help, she said.

“I literally went from three employees to 16 employees within a three-week space,” she said.

Her business now has 64,000 followers on Facebook and 31,000 followers on Instagram. She has people from all over the country dropping into her bakery as they travel, she said.

“People were driving from Ohio, Florida, Tennessee, Texas — everywhere,” she said.

She also has started taking quite a number of orders from the Atlanta area, including some celebrities. One of the stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” ordered a wedding cake from her, and another ordered a birthday cake, she said.

Bryant’s “bread and butter,” as she likes to put it, is her cakes. She does traditional cakes, but she is best known for her creative designs. She can design a cake to look like pretty much anything, from Baby Yoda to a tennis shoe or cheeseburger.

K & J’s bakes some cakes that people can drop in and pick up, even if they haven’t placed an order in advance, priced at $75, but Bryant’s specialty is the custom cakes. They start at $150, with the price varying depending on the size, difficulty and time required, she said. She recently baked a cake to feed 500 people at an Italian wedding at The Club, and it cost $7,000, she said.

Brittany Sharp, an event planner based in both Atlanta and Birmingham, said she has been using K & J’s for cakes since 2012 and has ordered more than 400 cakes from Bryant.

“Kristal is without a doubt my go-to person [for cakes], even for events in Atlanta,” Sharp said.

Bryant has an ability to listen to the vision of the person ordering the cake and bring it to fruition, but with her creativity, she comes up with ideas to make a cake design even better, Sharp said.

“Not only is her attention to detail just impeccable,” she said. “Her cakes are just amazing to eat.”

Also, “in this business, it is really hard to find people that aren’t just here for money,” Sharp said. She can trust Bryant to go above and beyond no matter the price point, she said. “She really puts her all into each design so that it’s something people can be proud of.”

Other goodies

While K & J’s typically makes 30 to 40 cakes per week, the bakery also specializes in cupcakes and has more than 100 flavors, including red velvet chicken and waffles, pancakes and bacon, and Fruit Loops, Bryant said. There’s even a cupcake called “Karlyn’s Soul Food Cupcake” that includes a honey cornbread muffin with candied yam icing, and fried chicken drizzled with honey and parsley flakes.

Her bakers usually make 12 to 15 flavors of cupcakes a day, with the menu changing daily. She frequently shows off the flavors of the day on social media. Cupcakes cost from $3.75 to $5.75 apiece.

K & J’s also has 14 flavors of milkshakes. They make traditional milkshakes — like strawberry, vanilla and chocolate — for $7.25, but the bakery and creamery gained much attention for its giant “Kollosal” milkshakes, overflowing with extras such as Oreos, s’mores, cupcakes, caramel corn, vanilla wafers, candy and pretzels. Those are priced from $10.99 to $14.99 and are made for sharing. Other sweets at K & J’s include ice cream by the scoop or cone and ice cream sundaes.

The support we’ve received from the community is just overwhelming, and everybody is just so nice and so welcoming. It’s been amazing. Kristal Bryant

Early love for cooking, art

Bryant developed a love for cooking at a young age. Her mother is a great cook, and Bryant always helped her in the kitchen, she said. She has known she wanted to be a chef since she was a 14-year-old freshman at Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, she said.

Her art teacher brought in a guest speaker from The Art Institute of Atlanta, who talked about the different kinds of art and introduced her to the term “culinary art.”

It was perfect for her because she liked to cook, draw and paint, so she decided to mix those passions, she said.

She wanted to attend The Art Institute of Atlanta but couldn’t due to financial reasons, so she went to the University of West Alabama instead, she said. She hated it and decided to enroll in Culinard, the culinary institute of Virginia College in Birmingham, where she received training in the savory side of the business.

Bryant went to work at The Cheesecake Factory at The Summit and stayed there from 2004 to 2011, working every station in the kitchen, she said. She loved the experience, but it was too repetitive and didn’t allow her to express her creativity enough, she said.

So, on the side, she started experimenting with cakes and taught herself how to bake, carve and ice cakes, she said. At first, she just did it for friends and family, but she created the name K & J’s in 2007 and started taking orders in 2009. In 2011, she left The Cheesecake Factory, set up a website and went into baking full-time.

Bumps in the road

In the beginning, she was working from home, but in 2012, a disgruntled customer called the health department on her and she had to shut down because her home bakery didn’t meet all the requirements, such as a kitchen and entrance separate from her home, she said.

She found a space to rent off Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster at the end of 2012 and set up her first storefront, with a $15,000 boost from her mother and financial support from her husband, she said. In 2017, she relocated to U.S. 31 in Alabaster and started serving ice cream and milkshakes, too.

That’s when K & J’s got so much attention and business exploded. Bryant decided to move the business to her hometown of Birmingham and signed a lease in the Uptown district in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the move.

Her business was hit hard by the shutdown but was kept alive by her food truck, which was able to serve people in outdoor areas. The BJCC saved her a space in Uptown, and she was finally able to move in there in April.

Business has been very good, she said. She has been running anywhere from $600,000 to $800,000 in sales a year and expects that to only grow with the new location in Ross Bridge, she said.

She may one day expand to Atlanta or other states, but for now, “we’ll just see how it goes,” she said. Her next goal is to figure out how to effectively ship some of her goodies, she said. Now, everything is made fresh daily, but she gets a lot of requests to ship items all over the country, she said.

See more of K & J’s Elegant Pastries’ products at kjselegantpastries.com.