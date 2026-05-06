Sunshine Nutrition to celebrate 5-year anniversary

× Expand Image courtesy of Sunshine Nutrition

Sunshine Nutrition will celebrate its five-year anniversary on May 9 with a special event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location at 3421 S. Shades Crest Road in Hoover.

The celebration will feature the shop’s teas and shakes along with pop-up vendors including Frou Frou Boutique and Jeweled by Jess.

The business is also hosting a giveaway featuring prizes from several local businesses and wellness partners, including gift cards, fitness memberships, meal services and recovery sessions.