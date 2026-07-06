Still Studios opens dedicated neurotoxin studio in Hoover

× Expand Image courtesy of Still Studios

Still Studios has opened at 1031 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 177, in The Village at Brock's Gap shopping center in Hoover.

Founded by Dr. Elizabeth Adams, the practice specializes exclusively in neurotoxin treatments, offering Botox and Dysport injections without filler treatments or other traditional medspa services. The physician-led studio opened in May and describes itself as Alabama's only dedicated neurotoxin studio.

Adams is a board-certified physician with more than 14 years of experience in aesthetic medicine. A native of Columbus, Mississippi, she earned her medical degree from the University of Mississippi, completed an internal medicine internship at the University of Kentucky and an emergency medicine residency at the University of Mississippi. She previously founded a full-service aesthetic practice and is completing a fellowship in aesthetic medicine through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. She is also a certified yoga instructor.

Still Studios uses a flat-rate pricing model based on desired treatment outcomes rather than charging by the unit. Patients choose from four treatment levels before their appointment, with unlimited units included to achieve the selected result. The practice also offers same-day and next-day appointments, accepts walk-ins and includes a complimentary two-week refinement visit with each treatment.

The studio's appointments focus solely on neurotoxin treatments, with no consultation fees or product upselling. Dr. Adams said the goal is to provide subtle, natural-looking results in a calm, streamlined setting.

Still Studios is also recruiting additional injectors.

For more information, visit be-still.com or call 205-202-0881.