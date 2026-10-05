Sticks N’ Stones marks first year in Hoover

× Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Trice Green with Lynnie Harrison-Green at Sticks N’ Stones in Hoover.

This summer, Trice Green and his wife, Lynnie Harrison-Green, mark the first anniversary for their cocktail bar, Sticks N’ Stones, across from the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The idea surfaced roughly five years back. Both are Hoover people. He graduated from Hoover High in 2007 and went on to play college ball at Virginia Union University. She has built a career as a physician assistant. Neither had spent a shift behind a bar.

That, Green said, is the whole premise.

“Most people do this for years, work their way up organically and then open their own place,” he said. “We came at it from the patron side. We’re grassroots. We built it as the people who were going to be sitting in it.”

What they wanted was a room that solved a problem they kept running into: a place to celebrate something without choosing between a serious meal and a night out. The result is a cocktail bar with a short kitchen menu, a bar program built with real help and a floor where people end up dancing a little.

The help came from Jesus Mendez, the Birmingham restaurateur behind Salud Taqueria, Adiós, Unos Tacos and The Louis Bar, who collaborated with the Greens on the drink program. Green is direct about leaning on mentors rather than pretending to expertise he hadn’t earned.

“We have great mentors,” he said. “You build, you learn, you educate yourself. We worked through the things we didn’t know.”

The menu is deliberately short and cooked well rather than long and hedged. The anchor is a 14-ounce ribeye. A red wine–braised short rib rotates in seasonally. Wings come roasted rather than fried, in three flavors — a nod to a health-conscious streak that runs through the kitchen.

Expand Photos by Karim Shamsi-Basha. The smoked old fashioned is popular on the drink menu.

The cocktail list leans on house creations with local names: the Grayson pecan old fashioned, the Knox Square margarita, the Leech’s martini and a gin drink called the Ginnie Hendrix.

The hardest part has been the part nobody sees. Staffing a hospitality business after the pandemic has been challenging, and Green has been selective on purpose.

“We want people who care about the culture of hospitality,” he said. “We have career people here who want to stay in the hospitality industry. That matters more than experience on paper.”

Sticks N’ Stones is located at 5852 Elsie Road in Hoover. It's open Tuesday-Sunday and hours vary by day. The cocktail bar doesn't accept reservations. Learn more at sticksnstoneshvr.com.