Stadium Trace Village to get 2 Hilton hotels

The two hotels will be a Hilton Homewood Suites 10.0 and Hilton Garden Inn, with a shared lobby, developer Will Kadish announced in a press release.

The Homewood Suites will be an extended-stay hotel offering a kitchenette in each of the 99 rooms that will be at this location, and the Hilton Garden Inn will offer 100 rooms, catering more to guests staying one to two nights, the developer said.

“I’m pleased to fulfill my promise of bringing a premium hotel brand to the city of Hoover and am excited for the endless opportunities this combo concept hotel will offer,” Kadish said in the news release. “Stadium Trace Village has proven to be a local favorite to shop and eat, and now we can welcome out-of-town guests and visitors to join us as well.”

The hotels will be on 4.7 acres on the southern end of the property, just east of Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar and along Emery Drive West, which connects to Stadium Trace Parkway.

Southern Hospitality Services is developing the property and plans to break ground in the spring of 2022, according to Broad Metro, the development company for Stadium Trace Village.

The exact design for the combo hotels has not been released, but Hilton Garden Inns typically include a full-service restaurant and bar featuring cooked-to-order dishes and handcrafted cocktails. Homewood Suites hotels often offer outdoor social spaces such as fire pits, outdoor kitchens, upscale picnic tables and recreational areas.

Stadium Trace Village also has a Village Green entertainment area in the works. The $3 million 2.7-acre Village Green complex is scheduled to include an outdoor amphitheater that can accommodate 1,200 people comfortably, an artisan market, art gallery with space for working artists, wine tasting room, food and beverage vendors, playground and outdoor game area, and studio room for classes such as yoga, pilates and martial arts.

Other additions on the way for Stadium Trace Village include Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Doughnuts & Buns and The Pants Store.

Existing businesses include a 39,000-square-foot UAB Health System medical building, Aldi, Duluth Trading Co., Wrapsody, ARC Realty, Jeremy Stephens Salon, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids, Nail Boutique and the South clothing boutique.

Other eating establishments include Arby’s, Cajun Roux Bar & Grill, Chipotle, City Bowls, Culver’s, Edgar’s Bakery, Longhorn Steakhouse, MELT, Mooyah Burger, O’Henry’s Coffees, Super Chix and Taco Mama.