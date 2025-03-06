Spotlight: Yellowhammer Cards & Gaming offers welcoming space for connection

× Expand Staff photo. Yellowhammer Cards and Gaming is a trading cards and game store at the Greystone Centre on U.S. 280.

Yellowhammer Cards & Gaming, located at 5510 U.S. 280, Suite 119, has become a gathering place for sports card collectors and gaming enthusiasts since it opened in May 2023.

The shop was founded by Jeff Lentz, a longtime collector and trader who wanted to create more than just a store. His vision was to provide a welcoming space where families and hobbyists — whether seasoned collectors or newcomers — could connect over their shared interests.

The store offers a wide variety of items, from sports cards spanning different leagues to Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! products, as well as autographed jerseys and other memorabilia. In addition to retail, it features a comfortable communal area with a sectional sofa and a large-screen TV, inviting visitors to hang out, watch sports, or play games.

Yellowhammer Cards & Gaming caters to all levels of collectors, offering everything from affordable packs for younger hobbyists to high-end items for serious enthusiasts. The store also provides appraisal services for those looking to evaluate their collections.

The shop is open Tuesday through Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m.; Friday from noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.

For more information about the shop, go online to yellowhammer.cards.